West London Man charged with Terror offences

A man has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Amine Matthew Sabrane Conroy, 25, of West London, was charged today, Monday 29 June, with the following offences:

Collection of documents or records containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to section 58 (1) (a) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Publishing information which is likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58A (1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Conroy is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.