Woman recovered from sea in Portland by helicopter

At 4.50pm, HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water at Portland Bill. Wyke and Portland Coastguard Rescue Teams attended and RNLI lifeboats from Weymouth as well as Dorset Police.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter, a police helicopter and the Helimed air ambulance were also involved.

A lady was recovered from an inaccessible area in a cave below the cliffs at Portland Bill by the crew of the Coastguard rescue helicopter and she was transferred to hospital by South West Ambulance Service.