A CCTV image has been issued after a cyclist was assaulted in Tonbridge

A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating an assault in Tonbridge.

On 27 May 2020, a cyclist in his 20s was travelling along London Road towards the junction with Shipbourne Road when a man stepped into the road in front of him.

The cyclist stopped the bike and the man is alleged to have swung punches at him, one of which hit his face.

The suspect ran from the scene towards the High Street and the victim, who had suffered facial injuries, went to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Thomas Wild said: ‘This unprovoked assault by a man the victim had never met before, has caused serious injuries.

‘We are now releasing an image of a person who may be able to assist us with our enquiries and I would urge anyone who knows him to contact us.’

Anybody who recognises the man should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/89088/20.