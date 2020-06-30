A man has been charged after a man was injured in Sheerness

Officers charge Sheerness man with assault

An assault charge has been authorised after a man was injured in Sheerness.

At around 8.40pm on 26 June 2020 a person was reported to have been assaulted in Invicta Road, Sheerness.

Following the incident Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance were called and a man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a slash wound to his arm. He was later discharged.

At around 9.40pm officers investigating the incident arrested a man on suspicion of assault.

Shaun Packer, 55, of Victoria Street, Sheerness, has been charged with one count assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of possessing a knife or sharp pointed object in a public place.

Mr Packer appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2020 where he was remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 27 July.