 Body found of missing Ashford Man – UKNIP
Ashford BREAKING Kent

Body found of missing Ashford Man

June 30, 2020

A man’s body was found in Kingsnorth Woods in Ashford at around 7:44am this morning.

Police had been searching for 20-year-old Sam Smythson, who went missing around 6:15pm yesterday.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious

FacebookTwitter