Body found of missing Ashford Man

A man’s body was found in Kingsnorth Woods in Ashford at around 7:44am this morning.
Police had been searching for 20-year-old Sam Smythson, who went missing around 6:15pm yesterday.
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious
Officers charge Sheerness man with assault An assault charge has been authorised after a man was injured in Sheerness. At around 8.40pm on 26 June...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant with flats above on Station Road in Hayes. Part...
More than 120 arrests were made and £300,000 cash seized during an operation to tackle drug supply and violent crime in west London Between Tuesday...
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating an assault in Tonbridge. On 27 May 2020, a cyclist in his 20s was travelling along London Road...
Six members of an international organised immigration crime group have been ordered to pay back over £326,000 after a financial investigation by the...
Gillingham man charged with 17 offences in Medway Jewellery, a car and bicycle are among some of the items reported stolen by a man who has been...
At 4.50pm, HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water at Portland Bill. Wyke and Portland Coastguard Rescue Teams attended and RNLI...
On Friday, 26 June at Wood Green Crown Court, former Metropolitan Police Constable Claudia Perretti, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after...
Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Sutton. Police were...
A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of beating and raping a woman. Osman Suleyman, 31 of no fixed address was sentenced at Woolwich...
A third man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam. Gary Hayde, 34, of Cheam was charged on Saturday, 27 June with the...
Three men have been jailed following the fatal stabbing of Bright Akinleye in Camden in February 2019. They were all sentenced at the Old Bailey on...
The well-known Thanet campaigner, Ian Driver, has tweeted and published on his blog that “It was me what done it!” after Dickens House Museum in...
A man was stabbed in Ramsgate this morning. Police were called to a property in the High Street by Church Hill shortly before midday. The knife wound...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a car alight in the car park at Medway Services, off the M2, near Gillingham. Two fire engines...
Residents are urged to remain vigilant after refuse bins, a skip and storage areas close to residential properties were set alight in the space...
A man has appeared in court after he was found to have downloaded more than 200 indecent images of children Martin Sparks, 47, of Maldon Walk...
Police have charged a man in connection with a double stabbing in Hackney Ilie-Manuel Constantine, 33 of Summit Avenue, N16 was charged with one...
A man has been sentenced following a fatal collision on the Great West Road in Hounslow. Harry Hopkins, 27 of The Drive, TW7 was sentenced to two-and...
Detectives are appealing for information after a man armed with a gun attempted to rob a west London post office. Police were called at 3.22pm on...
A man has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. Amine Matthew Sabrane Conroy, 25...
Detectives investigating an assault which left a man in a critical condition are releasing images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with...
. Carlos Velez, 20 was convicted of murdering 26-year-old David Martinez after a trial at the Old Bailey. He was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment...
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused golf club on Brockley Hill in Edgware. A derelict two-storey clubhouse...
A 3/4 of Million Pound London Fire Bridge Fire engine that was answering an emergency call has been involved in a collision with a...
Police are this evening, Sunday, 28 June, being deployed across London to keep communities safe by closing down unlicensed music events (UMEs). These...