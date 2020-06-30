Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision.

Police were called at 4.09pm on Monday, 29 June to reports of a road traffic collision at Bull Lane, N18 at the junction with the A406 westbound.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a 56-year-old male pedestrian had been in collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

The injured man was treated at the scene by officers, medics and London’s Air Ambulance, but despite their efforts he was pronounced dead, at the scene, at 4.45pm.

Next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. He was not arrested.

Detective Constable Jade Williamson of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This collision took place at a very busy time of day and I am confident that a number of people will have witnessed either the collision itself, or the events leading up to it. I urge those people to get in touch.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, please do call.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage should call the incident room on 020 8597 4874, or call 101 quoting 5058/29JUN.