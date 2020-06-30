 Four year old dead woman critical in Mitcham murder probe – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Mitcham

Four year old dead woman critical in Mitcham murder probe

June 30, 2020

An investigation is underway following an incident in Mitcham.

Police were called to an address on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at 4pm on Tuesday, 30 June to a report of a two people injured.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman and a child were inside a property suffering injuries.

The woman, aged 35, has been taken to hospital where her injuries are deemed life-threatening.

The child, a four-year-old girl, was also taken to hospital however was pronounced dead shortly after. Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Officers remain in the area and a crime scene is in place.

At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

No arrests; enquiries into the incident continue.

FacebookTwitter