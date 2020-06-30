Gillingham man charged with 17 offences in Medway

Jewellery, a car and bicycle are among some of the items reported stolen by a man who has been charged with 17 offences in Medway.

Between 4 May and 25 June 2020 officers received reports of various items being stolen from vehicles on St Mary’s Island and around Gillingham.

The stolen items also included bank cards, a laptop, keys, and food and drink items.

Officers investigating the incidents had previously released an image of a man they wished to talk to and following further enquiries a person has now been identified.

Billy Lowden, 23, of West Street, Gillingham, was arrested on 26 June and later charged with nine counts of theft from a motor vehicle, six counts of fraud, and one count of both theft of a pedal cycle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Mr Lowden appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 27 June and was remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on a future date to be set.