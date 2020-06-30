More than 120 arrests were made and £300,000 cash seized during an operation to tackle drug supply and violent crime in west London

Between Tuesday, 23 and Thursday, 25 June, Met officers from the West Area Command Unit (Hillingdon, Hounslow and Ealing) worked alongside police colleagues from British Transport Police, Thames Valley, Surrey and Hertfordshire during a three-day operation to tackle drug supply, associated violence and aggravated burglary.

Officers from the Met’s North West and South West Command Units, Violent Crime Taskforce and Dogs Unit also supported the activity.

The operation saw officers conduct increased high-visibility patrols in Ealing, deploy Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology at static stop sites where they stopped cars which made an activation, and carry out intelligence-led warrants at a number of addresses predominately in Hayes and Northolt.

The Operation resulted in:

– 124 arrests of individuals, aged between 17 and 62 years old, for a range of offences including drugs supply, aggravated burglary, recall to prison and conspiracy to murder;

– Three weapons recovered, including a gas-powered firearm;

– Approximately £300,000 cash seized;

– A large quantity of Class A and B drugs recovered.

Detective Inspector Elly Maggs, of the Met, who lead the operation, said: “This incredibly successful collaboration has resulted in the arrests of 124 high harm and prolific offenders. A large amount of drugs and cash, as well as three lethal weapons, have also been removed from the streets. The West Area Drugs Focus Desk assisted with every arrest for drugs supply which resulted in the charge and remand of 25 individuals.

“We will continue to break down intelligence barriers and relentlessly pursue those who use our transport networks to commit violent crime, enable drug supply and target our most vulnerable. I have no doubt that these efforts have helped disrupt significant offending and kept the community safe.”

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, West Area Basic Command Unit Commander, said: “This joint effort will make a significant contribution to reducing crime, in particular violence and the exploitation of young people for drug dealing.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from across the Met, British Transport Police, Hertfordshire Constabulary, Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police for the significant contribution they have made to this operation.”