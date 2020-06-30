More than 60,000 images of children found in Essex house search

Officers from Essex Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) executed a warrant at Gerry Parnham’s home in Barn Mead, Harlow on 20 April 2018.

During the warrant our officers seized a number of items capable of storing digital media and when they were forensically searched were found to contain indecent images of children dating back to 1996.

In total there were more than 5,000 of the most serious Category A images, more than 5,500 Category B images, and more than 43,000 Class C images.

There were also nearly 750 films – totalling 127 hours – most of which were of the most serious Category A.

69 year-old Parnham was later charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of prohibited images of children.

He admitted the charges and at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 June was jailed for 16 months.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Investigating officer PC Sam Petken, from POLIT, said: “Gerry Parnham is a dangerous and prolific offender who built up an extensive and horrifying library of child abuse over two decades.

“The scale and longevity of his offending is shocking and Essex is a safer place now he’s behind bars.

“I have no doubt his conviction will help to keep children safe.”

Detective Inspector Jo Collins, who leads POLIT, said: “The work my team does often takes place behind closed doors and away from the public eye.

“The images and videos that my officers have to view is horrific and they are a credit to Essex Police that they undertake this work with commitment and professionalism.

“As this case shows, the work they do is so important to ensure dangerous sexual offenders are put behind bars and prevent putting any more children in danger.

“I hope communities across Essex can be reassured that while they go about their daily business there is a team of dedicated and determined officers ensuring children are kept safe online.”