New Gov on the block for Sussex Police

Jo Shiner has been formally announced as the next Chief Constable of Sussex Police, following a unanimous decision by the county’s Police and Crime Panel to approve the appointment by Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

Jo succeeds Giles York as our ninth Chief Constable for Sussex and takes up the role formally on 11 July.

Commenting on the confirmation hearing, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am delighted that the Panel has supported my decision to appoint Jo Shiner as the next Chief Constable of Sussex.

“Chief Constable Shiner clearly and professionally demonstrated her skills and capabilities at the confirmation hearing. She outlined her exciting plans for Sussex Police, focussing on tougher enforcement and more proactive, visible policing.

“She has pledged to make Sussex Police tougher on tackling criminality, even more supportive to victims of crime and to put more officers out on the beat engaging with residents and visitors in our city, towns and villages.

“I have every confidence in her to lead our expanding force into the future and I look forward to working closely with her and her senior team to deliver a top-quality policing service to our residents.”

On being appointed the next Chief Constable of Sussex Police, Jo Shiner said:

“I am incredibly proud and privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead Sussex Police over the next 5 years. During my 18 months as Deputy Chief Constable I have experienced the hard work and dedication of all frontline colleagues, and those supporting them. They police with pride and professionalism to keep the public safe every day.

“They are achieving phenomenal results every single day, preventing crime, making arrests and often putting themselves in danger as they go the extra mile to protect our communities.

“The last few months have been a test for everybody and has highlighted the importance of the relationship between the police, partners and public.

“In summary it is all about listening to our communities, making sure that our frontline are properly skilled and briefed and that they are supported by all the policing family, including our special constables, our volunteers, and that we are delivering the right resources and working closely with our partners to keep people safe.”

Going forward Jo has set out clear priorities that will underpin what Sussex Police will do:

• Protect our communities and the wider public

• Catch criminals

• Deliver an outstanding service to victims and witnesses and the public

Jo added: “In protecting our communities we are committed to identifying, understanding and listening to all of our communities, whether that’s our rural communities, our business communities, our online communities or those coming into the county and leaving again.

“Throughout – prevention is vital, I would much sooner invest in preventing somebody becoming a victim of crime rather than dealing with them once they become a victim. Having an operational background, I have worked with enforcement teams, community safety partners, prevention teams and wider partners so I value partnership and feel there are very few circumstances or crimes now where policing is the single answer.

“As the national policing lead for children and young people it’s really important to me that we don’t unnecessarily criminalise young people when they have their whole future ahead of them. I wouldn’t want that to be taken for us not taking action when we need to. But we do need to help educate young people and make the right choices for themselves. Again, this is not something we can do alone.

“Catching criminals is absolutely key to protecting our communities and we will continue to make sure that Sussex is an environment in which criminals cannot thrive. We will continue to develop the resources, the skills, the capacity and capability to catch them and bring them to justice. That in itself improves outcomes for victims and it also empowers my officers and others to do exactly what they joined to do.

“I am determined that we will deliver an outstanding service to victims and witnesses, because there is no doubt that it is communities that catch criminals in partnership with the police,” she said. “Often it is information from the communities given to police or the intelligence services that have led to convictions and arrests; and the only way in which we can do that is to make sure we have public’s confidence and the confidence of those communities to actually talk to us in the first place.”

Recent improvements, largely due to precept and other funding has enabled the force to create new and effective teams to improve outcomes. These include the Tactical Enforcement Units, rural policing crime teams, greater prevention teams, and administrative support for investigators so they can focus on investigating crimes where people are most at risk.

Jo said: “I am absolutely clear and confident that having seen how hard, how diligently and how professionally everyone within Sussex Police works we can deliver an outstanding service in all that we do.”

Jo Shiner joined Sussex Police as Deputy Chief Constable at the end of 2018. She started her policing career in Norfolk in 1993, serving up to the rank of Chief Superintendent before transferring on promotion to Kent as Assistant Chief Constable in 2014.

Jo’s career in the police spans 28 years, during which time she has undertaken a wide variety of roles. These have predominantly been operational, both in uniform and within the Child and Adult Protection Unit, CID and as a firearms, public order and critical incident commander.

As Deputy Chief Constable, Jo is responsible for the smooth and effective running of Sussex Police, and delivering the services that the communities deserve. As part of this she is passionate about supporting local groups and addressing issues that really matter to our communities.

She has been pivotal in ensuring that the additional investment into the force has delivered visible results for our communities including the Tactical Enforcement Units, Rural Crime Team, Local Resolution Teams and additional DA and stalking investigators. Importantly she has also overseen the investment in additional PCSOs and Roads Policing officers. She has driven and supported the recruitment and delivery of the additional police officers through both the Op Uplift programme and the local precept investment.

In January 2020 she took over the NPCC National Lead for the policing of Children and Young People. She is also the NPCC National Lead for police fitness.

Outside of work, Jo proudly sits as a Trustee for the charity Embrace (Child Victims of Crime) and has previously volunteered and raised money for The Princes Trust and cancer charities. She is a keen sportswoman, regularly signing up for events including marathons and long bike rides to fund raise for various charities, including The Beachy Head Chaplains who save hundreds of lives every year. Jo is married to Andrew and is also the proud owner of a very exuberant, and much-loved rescued Mountain dog, who she adores.