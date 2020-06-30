Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him.

Edward, 21, was last seen when he left home in #Moreton on Saturday 6 June and extensive enquiries have so far not been able to locate him.

Over the next few days officers, assisted by Essex Lowland Search and Rescue, will be carrying out searches across an area which is a 4.5km radius from where he was last seen.

The search area stretches from #MatchingGreen in the north to #MardenAsh in the south and from #NorthWealdBassett in the west to #Willingale in the east.

Superintendent Craig Saunders said: “Edward has been missing for more than three weeks now and we’re becoming increasingly worried for his welfare.

“We believe he has an interest in the outdoors and is used to spending time outdoors, however, he has medication he needs to take which he doesn’t have with him and this could impact on his wellbeing.

“The longer he goes without his medication, the more concerned about him we become.

“We are keeping an open mind as to where Edward may be and are hopeful we will be able to find him and re-unite him with his family who are understandably really worried about him.

“We will have a significant number of officers, including specialist units such as our drone team and the National Police Air Service, carrying out a search of a large area over the next few days.

“We are being supported by the Essex Lowland Search and Rescue team and I am grateful for their assistance.

“I know the community will want to help in whatever way they can but I would ask that you give our teams space to carry out their work.

“The best thing you can do is report any information you may have about where Edward is and share our appeals.”

Edward is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of very slim build. He has wavy blonde hair and blue eyes.

We believe he is wearing black jogging bottoms or grey waterproof trousers with a soft shell top.

He has a black waterproof coat and a black rucksack with him.

If you have seen him or have any information about where he is please call us on 101. Alternatively if you are with him now please call us on 999.