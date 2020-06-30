Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire overnight.

One of the preparations in particular – if inhaled, consumed orally or injected – could cause a severe reaction which could prove life threatening. It comes in a bottle branded ‘Iso-Flo’ and contains Isoflurane.

We are warning people that taking medications which are not prescribed for them and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on their health and they should seek medical help immediately.

The drugs were taken from the clinic on Worting Road, Basingstoke, between 8.30pm on June 29 and 5.55am on June 30.

If anyone is offered these drugs or has any information about their whereabouts, please call 101 and quoting 44200238349.

If you saw any suspicious activity in the Worting Road area overnight, please also get in touch by calling 101 using the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.