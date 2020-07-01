A 13-year-old girl  was taken to a north London hospital where she died after road collision in Barnet

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in north London.

Police were called at approximately 9.35pm on Monday, 29 June, to reports of a car in collision with two pedestrians on Longmore Avenue in Barnet.

Police Officers, the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended.

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a north London hospital where she died shortly before 11pm that night. Her next of kin are aware.

A second girl, aged 15 years was shocked but physically uninjured.

The 41-year-old driver stopped at the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to a north London police station. The woman was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

They would like to speak with any witnesses, anyone who has information about the collision, and any motorists who captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, on dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820.