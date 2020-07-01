A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called to High Street, Ramsgate, at 11.50am on Monday 29 June 2020 after a man was reported to have suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Liam Elward, 32, of High Street, Ramsgate was arrested in an alleyway near North Way shortly before 5pm. He has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a public order offence.

He will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Wednesday 1 July.