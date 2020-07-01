A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV

The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area around Rayleigh Weir.

A spokesman for Essex Police said :’We are at the scene of a collision involving a car and two lorries on the A127 at #Rayleigh Weir.

We were called shortly after 2.30pm today, Wednesday 1 July and the road is currently closed while emergency services clear the scene.

Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if you can.”