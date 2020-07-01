 A505 closed following serious collision near Leighton Buzzard – UKNIP
BREAKING HOME COUNTIES Leighton Buzzard

A505 closed following serious collision near Leighton Buzzard

July 1, 2020

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the #A505. The road is currently closed from the #Stanbridge road junction on the A505 to the #A5 junction on the A505 while we and fellow emergency services deal with the incident.  

