Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the #A505. The road is currently closed from the #Stanbridge road junction on the A505 to the #A5 junction on the A505 while we and fellow emergency services deal with the incident.
A505 closed following serious collision near Leighton Buzzard
-
Share This!
You may also like
Police in Kent uncover large cannabis cultivationin Bobbing
Kent Police officers are reported to have found in excess of 700 plants, at various stages of development, in an industrial unit off Sheppey Way...
Missing Essex man Edward Jerram now believed to be in South Wales
Officers looking for 21 year-old Edward Jerram, who is missing from Moreton, now believe he is in South #Wales. Edward was reported missing on 6 June...
A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV
The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing...
A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV
The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing...
Detectives from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently offering tax refunds from HM Revenue and Customs
Detectives from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently offering tax refunds from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in Mitcham
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in Mitcham. While formal identification has not yet taken...
Officers are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted and a woman suffered verbal abuse in Whitstable
Appeal for witnesses following assault in Whitstable Officers are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted and a woman suffered...
Four fire engines were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Brent Crescent in Park Royal
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Brent Crescent in Park Royal. A storage room on the...
A wanted Birmingham drug trafficker has been arrested in Amsterdam after nearly 8 years on the run
A wanted Birmingham drug trafficker has been arrested in Amsterdam after nearly 8 years on the run. Mark Liscott, from Great Barr, was jailed in 2005...
Two teenagers arrested after car chase around back streets of Brighton
Two boys were arrested after a collision in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 30). At around 2.50am, officers saw a silver BMW...
Two men have been hospitalised overnight in animal drug theft
Two men have been hospitalised overnight – believed to be as a result of taking animal medication. This may be linked to a burglary which took...
Search launched for missing Pensioner Decorcey Belgrave
Police are searching for Decorcey Belgrave, 80. He is missing from #Ruislip He was last seen on 30/06/20 at 11am and is 5’07” tall and may appear...
Learners can resume driving lessons and motorcycle training in England from Saturday 4 July 2020
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced that learners can resume driving lessons and motorcycle training in England from...
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate. Kent Police was called to High Street, Ramsgate, at 11.50am on Monday...
Blaze destroys two vehicle workshops
Crews extinguished a fire at two vehicle workshops which destroyed seven vehicles. Firefighters were called to Sedge Green, Roydon today at 2.52am...
Gillingham man remanded after 100 wrap arrest
Gillingham drug dealer remanded in custody Plain clothed officers have charged a man with dealing heroin and crack cocaine after arresting him in...
Teenager arrested in Wembley double murder investigation
Detectives investigating the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley have arrested a man overnight. The 18-year-old was arrested at an...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bournemouth
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bournemouth and are appealing for anyone with information to come...
Man fighting for his life after taking stolen animal drugs
Officers are re-issuing an urgent warning about a quantity of veterinary drugs which are believed to be circulating in the community, after a man was...
Four year old dead woman critical in Mitcham murder probe
An investigation is underway following an incident in Mitcham. Police were called to an address on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at 4pm on Tuesday, 30...
Tributes paid to Ramsgate lifeboat man
Sad news that an RNLI tractor driver, Dave Morris who served at Ramsgate station lifeboat station for over 21 years has sadly pasted away and will be...
More than 60,000 images of children found in Essex house search
Officers from Essex Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) executed a warrant at Gerry Parnham’s home in Barn Mead, Harlow on 20 April 2018...
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire overnight
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire...
New regulations allowing trials of rental e-scooters will come into force
New regulations allowing trials of rental e-scooters will come into force on Saturday 4 July 2020, Transport Minister Rachel Maclean has announced...
New Gov on the block for Sussex Police
Jo Shiner has been formally announced as the next Chief Constable of Sussex Police, following a unanimous decision by the county’s Police and Crime...
Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him
Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him. Edward, 21, was last seen when he...
A man who burgled a #Brentwood home before dragging an elderly man out of his bed and assaulting him with a baton has received 17 years imprisonment
A man who burgled a #Brentwood home before dragging an elderly man out of his bed and assaulting him with a baton has received 17 years imprisonment...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision. Police were called at 4.09pm...