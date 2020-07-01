Blaze destroys two vehicle workshops

Crews extinguished a fire at two vehicle workshops which destroyed seven vehicles.

Firefighters were called to Sedge Green, Roydon today at 2.52am and found a number of cars alight. The fire had also spread to rear of two vehicle workshops.

Crews removed a number of oxygen-acetylene and argon gas cylinders from the workshops and extinguished the fire by 4.40am.

Watch Manager Dan Byatt said: “The fire was spreading quickly when we arrived, with seven vehicles and the rear of the workshops alight. Crews worked really hard to fight and contain the fire and limit damage to the workshops to about 30%.”

An investigation will be carried out today to establish the cause of the fire.