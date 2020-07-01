Detectives from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently offering tax refunds from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

A report was received on Tuesday, 14 April stating a website had been set up with the sole purpose of obtaining bank details from members of the public.

Officers from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation and carried out a number of enquiries.

On Tuesday, 30 June officers executed a search warrant at a residential address in Lewisham.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He was taken to a south London police station and interviewed. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.