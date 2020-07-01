Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in Mitcham.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, investigating officers are confident the victim is Sayagi Sivanantham.

Police were called to an address on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at 4pm on Tuesday, 30 June to a report of a two people injured.

Officers attended and found a woman and a girl suffering from knife wounds.

Sayagi was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where she was subsequently pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 35-year-old woman had also suffered a knife injury. She was also taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition at this time. Officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

Sayagi’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

It is believed that all parties involved were known to each other.

Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue to be led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Howick said: “This is a tragic incident and we are working very hard to fully understand what has happened. Whilst I know the effects of this incident will, understandably, shock and sadden the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with Sayagi’s death and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Superintendent Richard Smith, from the Met’s South West Command Unit, said: “Today a family are grieving for their little girl, and we are doing everything we can to support them. This terrible incident has left a family distraught and the local community in shock. I would like to pay tribute to the police officers and ambulance service colleagues who responded to this frightening situation and thank them for working so hard to try and save Sayagi. She will remain in our thoughts.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5109/30JUN. They can also call the incident room on 0208 785 8244.