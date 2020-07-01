Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bournemouth and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Dorset Police received a report from the ambulance service at 5.49pm on Tuesday 30 June 2020 in relation to a man who had been found with stab wounds in Boscombe Chine Gardens.

The man – aged 31 and of Bournemouth – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics. His family has been informed and are being supported by officers.

Following enquiries and searches of the area, a 37-year-old Bournemouth man was located in the area of East Overcliff Drive and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. He is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Further reports were received in relation to a man who had sustained an injury to his neck and was in the area of Windsor Road. Officers attended and a 33-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

A 28-year-old Bournemouth woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is assisting police with their enquiries.

A full investigation is underway and a cordon remains in place at Boscombe Chine Gardens.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Dilworth, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information that could assist this investigation, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward.”

There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:344.