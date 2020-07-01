Gillingham man remanded after 100 wrap arrest

Gillingham drug dealer remanded in custody

Plain clothed officers have charged a man with dealing heroin and crack cocaine after arresting him in Gillingham.

The officers, who are part of a Kent Police team combatting county lines drug dealing, stopped Harry Turner for a search in the town centre after they received reports of drug dealing. Prior to being stopped, he was seen cycling backwards and forwards in the area, with no clear purpose, while using a mobile phone.

Around 100 wraps containing heroin and crack cocaine were found in his possession and he was subsequently arrested at around 12.40pm on Monday 29 June.

The 19-year-old, of Canterbury Street, Gillingham, was later charged with possessing both substances with intent to supply.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 30 June where he pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.