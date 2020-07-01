Man fighting for his life after taking stolen animal drugs

Officers are re-issuing an urgent warning about a quantity of veterinary drugs which are believed to be circulating in the community, after a man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

It is believed the man, who is in his 40s, may have taken some medication intended for animals that had earlier been stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire.

The man was taken to hospital after the Ambulance Service attended a property in Basingstoke Town Centre at around 7.20pm this evening (June 30). He is currently in a serious condition.

We are reiterating the warning that taking medications which are not prescribed for you and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on health. Anyone who has taken animal medicines or who knows someone who may have taken them, should seek medical help immediately.

One of the liquid preparations in particular – if inhaled, consumed orally or injected – could cause a severe reaction which could prove life threatening. It comes in a bottle branded ‘Iso-Flo’ and contains Isoflurane.

The drugs were taken from the clinic on Worting Road, Basingstoke, between 8.30pm on June 29 and 5.55am on June 30.

If anyone is offered these drugs or has any information about their whereabouts, please call 101 and quoting 44200238349.

If you find any suspicious drug packaging, bottles or cannisters discarded, we would also ask that you don’t touch them but do get in touch with us by calling 101 and we can arrange to pick them up safely.

A 36 year old man from Basingstoke has been arrested and currently remains in custody.