Appeal for witnesses following assault in Whitstable

Officers are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted and a woman suffered verbal abuse in Whitstable.

Kent Police was called shortly after 2.20pm on Wednesday 24 June 2020 following a disturbance in Whitstable Harbour.

A woman reported that she was verbally abused by a man aged around 18 and described as approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, stubble and wearing dark shorts.

The man is then reported to have spat in the face of a man who was with the woman.

Officers are investigating and urge anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/107126/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org