Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a fatal road collision in Leighton Buzzard.

Emergency services were called at approximately 6.25pm this evening (Wednesday), after a cyclist was hit by a car and sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The incident took place between the Stanbridge Road junction and A5 junction on the A505. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Sergeant Russell Jones from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. If you think you may have seen the cyclist prior to this tragic incident or have dash cam footage of the area then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Taraz

Police say the A505 between Stanbridge Road junction and the A5 junction remains closed while enquiries continue and this is likely to remain the case for the rest of today (Wednesday).