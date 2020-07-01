Police in Kent uncover large cannabis cultivationin Bobbing

Kent Police officers are reported to have found in excess of 700 plants, at various stages of development, in an industrial unit off Sheppey Way.

The cultivation was uncovered at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 30 June after Kent Police was initially called to reports that two men, who were carrying bags, had been seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Two men, matching the description of the suspects, were located following a search of the area. A short time after their arrest, the cultivation was uncovered.

Both men, who are aged 38 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remain in custody as enquiries continue.