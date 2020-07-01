Police are searching for Decorcey Belgrave, 80. He is missing from #Ruislip He was last seen on 30/06/20 at 11am and is 5’07” tall and may appear confused and disorientated. If you have seen Decorcey please call 999 quoting 6035/30JUN
Search launched for missing Pensioner Decorcey Belgrave
-
Share This!
You may also like
Two teenagers arrested after car chase around back streets of Brighton
Two boys were arrested after a collision in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 30). At around 2.50am, officers saw a silver BMW...
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Ramsgate. Kent Police was called to High Street, Ramsgate, at 11.50am on Monday...
Blaze destroys two vehicle workshops
Crews extinguished a fire at two vehicle workshops which destroyed seven vehicles. Firefighters were called to Sedge Green, Roydon today at 2.52am...
Gillingham man remanded after 100 wrap arrest
Gillingham drug dealer remanded in custody Plain clothed officers have charged a man with dealing heroin and crack cocaine after arresting him in...
Teenager arrested in Wembley double murder investigation
Detectives investigating the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley have arrested a man overnight. The 18-year-old was arrested at an...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bournemouth
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Bournemouth and are appealing for anyone with information to come...
Man fighting for his life after taking stolen animal drugs
Officers are re-issuing an urgent warning about a quantity of veterinary drugs which are believed to be circulating in the community, after a man was...
Four year old dead woman critical in Mitcham murder probe
An investigation is underway following an incident in Mitcham. Police were called to an address on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at 4pm on Tuesday, 30...
Tributes paid to Ramsgate lifeboat man
Sad news that an RNLI tractor driver, Dave Morris who served at Ramsgate station lifeboat station for over 21 years has sadly pasted away and will be...
More than 60,000 images of children found in Essex house search
Officers from Essex Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) executed a warrant at Gerry Parnham’s home in Barn Mead, Harlow on 20 April 2018...
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire overnight
Police are sending out a warning after a quantity of prescription medication intended for animal use was stolen from a veterinary clinic in Hampshire...
New regulations allowing trials of rental e-scooters will come into force
New regulations allowing trials of rental e-scooters will come into force on Saturday 4 July 2020, Transport Minister Rachel Maclean has announced...
New Gov on the block for Sussex Police
Jo Shiner has been formally announced as the next Chief Constable of Sussex Police, following a unanimous decision by the county’s Police and Crime...
Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him
Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him. Edward, 21, was last seen when he...
A man who burgled a #Brentwood home before dragging an elderly man out of his bed and assaulting him with a baton has received 17 years imprisonment
A man who burgled a #Brentwood home before dragging an elderly man out of his bed and assaulting him with a baton has received 17 years imprisonment...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision. Police were called at 4.09pm...
£10,000 Reward offered as Police believe Shepherds Bush shooting to be mistaken identity
Police investigating the murder of Alexander Kareem in Shepherds Bush believe the motive to be mistaken identity. Officers continue to investigate...
A man has been charged after a man was injured in Sheerness
Officers charge Sheerness man with assault An assault charge has been authorised after a man was injured in Sheerness. At around 8.40pm on 26 June...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant with flats above on Station Road in Hayes. Part...
More than 120 arrests were made and £300,000 cash seized during an operation to tackle drug supply and violent crime in west London
More than 120 arrests were made and £300,000 cash seized during an operation to tackle drug supply and violent crime in west London Between Tuesday...
A CCTV image has been issued after a cyclist was assaulted in Tonbridge
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating an assault in Tonbridge. On 27 May 2020, a cyclist in his 20s was travelling along London Road...
Six members of an international organised immigration crime group have been ordered to pay back over £326,000
Six members of an international organised immigration crime group have been ordered to pay back over £326,000 after a financial investigation by the...
Gillingham man charged with 17 offences in Medway
Gillingham man charged with 17 offences in Medway Jewellery, a car and bicycle are among some of the items reported stolen by a man who has been...
Police need your help to find Annie
Lewisham Police want help in locating 16-year-old Annie was last seen Monday evening. She is believed to frequent the Canterbury and Ramsgate areas...
Body found of missing Ashford Man
A man’s body was found in Kingsnorth Woods in Ashford at around 7:44am this morning. Police had been searching for 20-year-old Sam Smythson, who went...
Kent Police is warning people not to break the law by holding their own unlicensed music events this summer
With festivals, nightclubs and concerts still either closed or banned due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Kent Police is warning people not to...
Woman recovered from sea in Portland by helicopter
At 4.50pm, HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in the water at Portland Bill. Wyke and Portland Coastguard Rescue Teams attended and RNLI...
Police officer jailed after PNC misuse by Wood Green Crown Court
On Friday, 26 June at Wood Green Crown Court, former Metropolitan Police Constable Claudia Perretti, was sentenced to six months imprisonment after...