Search launched for missing Pensioner Decorcey Belgrave

July 1, 2020

Police are searching for Decorcey Belgrave, 80. He is missing from #Ruislip He was last seen on 30/06/20 at 11am and is 5’07” tall and may appear confused and disorientated. If you have seen Decorcey please call 999 quoting 6035/30JUN

