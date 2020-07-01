Two men have been hospitalised overnight in animal drug theft

Two men have been hospitalised overnight – believed to be as a result of taking animal medication.

This may be linked to a burglary which took place between 8.30pm on June 29 and 5.55am on June 30 at a veterinary surgery in Worting Road, Basingstoke.

We are reiterating a warning that taking medications which are not prescribed for you and are not intended for human use, can have a significant and serious effect on health. Anyone who has taken animal medicines or who knows someone who may have taken them, should seek medical help immediately.

One of the liquid preparations in particular – if inhaled, consumed orally or injected – could cause a severe reaction which could prove life threatening. It comes in a bottle branded ‘Iso-Flo’ and contains Isoflurane.

The first man to be taken to hospital, a man in his 50s from Basingstoke, remains in a serious condition in intensive care.

He was taken to hospital after the Ambulance Service attended a property in Basingstoke Town Centre at around 7.20pm on June 30.

The second man, a man in his 40s from Basingstoke, received medical treatment after being taken to hospital at around midnight last night. He has since been discharged.

If anyone is offered these drugs or has any information about their whereabouts, please call 101, quoting 44200238349.

If you find any suspicious drug packaging, bottles or cannisters discarded, we would also ask that you don’t touch them but call us on 101 and we can arrange to pick them up safely.

Two men, A 36 year old man and a 47 year old man, both from Basingstoke have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remain in custody.

If anyone has any information about the burglary, please get in touch by calling 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.