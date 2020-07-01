Two teenagers arrested after car chase around back streets of Brighton

Two boys were arrested after a collision in Brighton in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 30).

At around 2.50am, officers saw a silver BMW being driven poorly in Bear Road and signalled for the vehicle to stop, but it did not.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was found again a short while later in The Avenue, where it had collided with a number of parked cars. The driver of the car had decamped and left the scene.

Police enquiries identified two suspects, who were both arrested.

A 14-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000.

A 13-year-old boy from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously; aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage under £5,000; using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; failing to stop when directed by police; and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.