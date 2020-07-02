A 48-year-old man from Stisted has been arrested for burglary

A man has been arrested following a burglary which a car and other items were stolen.

An orange Kia Sportage, two bikes and a Microsoft Surface were stolen from a house off Brook Street, #GreatBardfield, sometime between 5am and 5.30am on 14 June.

Bank cards were also taken and later used to buy items.

Three suspects are believed to have been involved.

A 48-year-old man from Stisted was arrested today, 2 July, on suspicion of burglary, fraud by false representation and possession of drugs. He remains in custody for questioning.

We are continuing to progress our enquiries to identify other suspects and are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the distinctive bike pictured or recently been offered one similar for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/85529/20.