A firearm has been recovered and two people arrested following an operation in Carshalton.

Officers from the Met’s Flying Squad stopped a vehicle in Gander Green Lane, Sutton at approximately 3pm on Wednesday, 1 July, as part of an armed surveillance operation.

The operation was organised as part of an investigation into a firearms incident in Carshalton on 17 June.

A 40-year-old male and a 39- year-old female in the car were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

The vehicle was searched, and police found a loaded air rifle. The male suspect was also in possession of a knife and a large quantity of cannabis at the scene. Officers later searched the male suspect’s home address and recovered a further four air weapons, 10 hunting knives, and a crossbow.

Both suspects remain in custody at Wandsworth Police Station. Enquires continue.

Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector James Mason said: “This was exceptional work by the officers who showed great determination during the pursuit and arrest of these individuals. This operation has resulted in two arrests which passed without incident, and a number of weapons which now cannot find themselves on London’s streets.

“Operations like these are evidence of our unrelenting commitment to tackling violent crime and making London’s streets safer for all.”