A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Epping.

Police were called shortly before 8pm on Tuesday 23 June, with reports that a man had been found seriously injured on Epping Road.



Officers and paramedics arrived and a 30-year-old man from East London was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sadly, despite efforts of medical staff, the man died later that evening.



Detectives believe that the victim was attacked in a car park between the Robin Hood roundabout and the Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road.



On Tuesday 30 June, a 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder.



He has been released on bail until Friday 24 July.



Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 3pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 June and saw or heard any suspicious or unusual behaviour, along with anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team through our major incident public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively you can call us on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.