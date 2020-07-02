Detectives investigating the attempted arson of a shop at Chippenham Road have charged a man

Detectives investigating the attempted arson of a shop at Chippenham Road, Harold Hill on Thursday, 25 June have charged a man.

Bradley Pinchion, 28 of no fixed address was arrested on Wednesday, 1 July and was charged on Thursday 2nd July as follows:

Count 1 – Attempted arson with intent to endanger life

Count 2 – Threats to cause criminal damage

Count 3 – Criminal damage

Count 4 – Attempted theft

Count 5 – Battery

Count 6 – Have an article with intent to destroy or damage property

Pinchion is remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Friday, 3 July.