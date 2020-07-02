 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON West Drayton

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

July 2, 2020

Police called at 11.10am on Thursday to Drayton Gardens in  West Drayton following concerns for the welfare of a woman – officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital. Her condition is not critical.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
Enquiries ongoing.

FacebookTwitter