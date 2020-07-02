Police called at 11.10am on Thursday to Drayton Gardens in West Drayton following concerns for the welfare of a woman – officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital. Her condition is not critical.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.
Enquiries ongoing.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
-
Share This!
Police called at 11.10am on Thursday to Drayton Gardens in West Drayton following concerns for the welfare of a woman – officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital. Her condition is not critical.
You may also like
Police in Bedfordshire are looking for missing Atlanta Butler
Bedfordshire police want help locating 14-year-old Atlanta Butler. She is missing from her home in Sandy, Bedfordshire, since Friday 26 June. Atlanta...
Police have charged a man after a woman was attacked on a bus in Camden
Detectives investigating an assault against a 69-year-old woman aboard a bus in Camden on Monday, 4 May have charged a man. On Wednesday, 1 July...
Six fire crews called after explosion and fire breaks out in Tolworth
Forty fire fighters, officers six fire appliances and an aerial ladder have bene sent to tackle a blaze that has broken out on Red Lion Road...
Suspected criminal gangs disrupted in Kent after police forces intercept encrypted phones
More than £330,000 in cash, around £40,000 worth of class A drugs and a sawn-off shotgun have been seized in Kent as part of an international...
South Western Railway’s (SWR) Wimbledon depot recently received its first Class 701 train, marking a momentous milestone in the £1bn transformation of suburban travel
South Western Railway’s (SWR) Wimbledon depot recently received its first Class 701 train, marking a momentous milestone in the £1bn transformation...
A firearm has been recovered and two people arrested following an operation in Carshalton
A firearm has been recovered and two people arrested following an operation in Carshalton. Officers from the Met’s Flying Squad stopped a vehicle in...
A2 in Dover closed following Bridge strike
The A2 in Dover, Kent is closed in both directions between the A256 (Whitfield Interchange) and the A258 (at Jubilee Way, Duke of York’s...
A violent sex offender who assaulted a woman after she got off a train in Tonbridge has been sentenced to more than five years in prison
A violent sex offender who assaulted a woman after she got off a train in Tonbridge has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. ...
Illegal tobacco sales and repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Chatham shop receiving a closure order
Illegal tobacco sales and repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Chatham shop receiving a closure order – the first time such...
Police returned to Acton appealing for information into the murder of Rajesh Verma
Police returned to Acton High Street to today distributing leaflets and appealing for information into the murder of Rajesh Verma. A murder...
the most significant operation the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has ever launched against serious and organised crime, officers have disrupted murder plots, arrested some of London’s longest-standing and most dangerous criminals and seized more than £13 million in cash
Through the most significant operation the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has ever launched against serious and organised crime, officers have...
London firefighter helps save family farm from wildfire
On Saturday 30 May, firefighters from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service tackled a fire over the course of the weekend which started in the undergrowth...
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Epping
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Epping.Police were called shortly before 8pm on Tuesday 23 June, with...
Schools and colleges to reopen in full in September
Detailed plans have been unveiled for all children and young people to return to full-time education from September. Current restrictions on...
Teen charged with double sisters Wembley Park murders
A teenager has been charged with the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley. Danyal Hussein, 18 , of Guy Barnett Grove, SE3...
Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a fatal road collision in Leighton Buzzard
Police are appealing for information after a 27-year-old man died following a fatal road collision in Leighton Buzzard. Emergency services were...
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of 20-year-old Ben Lines in Bexleyheath
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter following the death of 20-year-old Ben Lines in Bexleyheath last year. The teenager appeared...
A 13-year-old girl was taken to a north London hospital where she died after road collision in Barnet
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision in north London. Police were called at approximately...
A505 closed following serious collision near Leighton Buzzard
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the #A505. The road is currently closed from the #Stanbridge...
A violent offender who punched a man and left him unconscious while he was on licence from prison has been sent back to jail
A violent offender who punched a man and left him unconscious while he was on licence from prison has been sent back to jail. Neil de Klerk carried...
Police in Kent uncover large cannabis cultivationin Bobbing
Kent Police officers are reported to have found in excess of 700 plants, at various stages of development, in an industrial unit off Sheppey Way...
Missing Essex man Edward Jerram now believed to be in South Wales
Officers looking for 21 year-old Edward Jerram, who is missing from Moreton, now believe he is in South #Wales. Edward was reported missing on 6 June...
A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV
The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing...
A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV
The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing...
Detectives from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently offering tax refunds from HM Revenue and Customs
Detectives from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently offering tax refunds from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)...
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in Mitcham
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in Mitcham. While formal identification has not yet taken...
Officers are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted and a woman suffered verbal abuse in Whitstable
Appeal for witnesses following assault in Whitstable Officers are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted and a woman suffered...
Four fire engines were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Brent Crescent in Park Royal
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Brent Crescent in Park Royal. A storage room on the...