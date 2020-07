A man has died following a serious assault at a care home in Wickford this evening, Thursday 2 July.

Emergency services were called shortly before 7pm, with reports that a man in his 60s had been assaulted at a residential care home on Swan Lane.

Despite effort of paramedics, the man sadly died.

A 43-year-old man from Wickford has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.