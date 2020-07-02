 Police in Bedfordshire are looking for missing Atlanta Butler – UKNIP
July 2, 2020

Bedfordshire police want help locating 14-year-old Atlanta Butler. She is missing from her home in Sandy, Bedfordshire, since Friday 26 June. Atlanta was last  seen boarding a train to Dartford the same day. Described as 5’ 2”, long dark hair. Phone 101 — Bedfordshire Police ref: 93 of 26 June.

