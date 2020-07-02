Teen charged with double sisters Wembley Park murders

A teenager has been charged with the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley.

Danyal Hussein, 18 , of Guy Barnett Grove, SE3 will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, 2 July) charged with:

= the murder of Bibaa Henry;

= the murder of Nicole Smallman;

= possession of an offensive weapon.

Hussein was arrested at his home address in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 July and subsequently charged as above.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support both with the investigation and the police activity at and around the scene. I know that colleagues from across the Met have been working tirelessly on this investigation. My officers will remain on patrol in the local area providing continued reassurance – please do stop and speak with them if you have any questions or concerns”

Police were called to Fryent Park, off Slough Lane, were on Sunday, 7 June to a report of two women found unresponsive.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were sisters, Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, who lived in Harrow and Brent respectively.

Enquiries established that they died in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Tuesday, 9 June gave the cause of death for both women as stab wounds.