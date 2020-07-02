Three men have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in South Ockendon.

Officers responded to reports that a man had been seriously injured after three man had attacked him with what was described as a large knife on Arisdale Close, during the early hours of Wednesday 1 July.

The man, aged in 20s, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, with his injuries now considered to be life-changing.

A 22-year-old man from Dagenham, has been charged with attempted murder, handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and driving without insurance.

A 23-year-old man from South Ockendon has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.

A 20-year-old man from Upminster has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs.

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on Friday 3 July.