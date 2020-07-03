A CCTV image of a woman has been released by officers as she may have information which could assist their enquiries into a theft in Canterbury.

It was reported a woman in her 70s had her handbag stolen as she shopped at Primark in Canterbury’s Marlowe Arcade at around midday on Tuesday 23 June 2020.

The red handbag contained a quantity of cash, a bank card, keys and bank documents.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/106077/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org