A man who exposed and touched himself inappropriately in front of women in Brixton has been convicted.

Leslie Malcolm, 55 of Farley Road, SE6 appeared at the Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday 1 July, admitting eight counts of exposure.

The eight offences were reported between December 2019 and May 2020 in various places in Brixton, including bus stops and outside Brixton Tube station.

On each occasion, Malcom would approach women, some of whom were waiting for buses, and he would expose his genitals. Often he would make eye contact with them as he touched himself inappropriately.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command picked up the investigation, quickly identifying Malcom as the suspect. On the 1 June 2020, officers arrested Malcom at his home address. When he was talking with officers after he was detained, he said “you know, it’s not like I weren’t expecting you”.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday 1 September 2020.

Detective Sergeant Okikiola Okunola from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “I would firstly like to thank each victim for reporting Malcom’s quite frankly disgusting and perverse behaviour to police. Because of them and the support they’ve have shown the investigation, we were able to bring Malcolm to justice.

“Thanks to some of the victims’ evidence as well as the forensic evidence left at one scene by Malcom, he had no choice but to plead guilty to the eight offences.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Policing, said: “No one should experience unwanted sexual behaviour on our transport network and we are determined to stamp it out. We were absolutely disgusted to hear of these incidents in Brixton and commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report them.

“We welcome Malcolm’s conviction and hope it sends a strong message that abuse won’t be tolerated. All reports of unwanted sexual behaviour are taken extremely seriously and fully investigated, so offenders can be caught and brought to justice.”