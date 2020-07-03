Appeal after man left critically ill following collision in Tower Hamlets

Detectives are investigating a collision in Tower Hamlets that has left a man critically ill.

Police were called at 5.05pm to Bow Road E3, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian aged in his 70s.

The pedestrian was treated by LAS at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police are attempting to inform next of kin.

The rider of the bicycle did not stop at the scene. Enquiries to locate this person are ongoing.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit ask any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, to call 208 597 4874, or 101 ref CAD 5779/3 July.