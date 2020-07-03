Fire crews called to explosion at Tilbury Docks in Essex

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing from a building which appears to have a damaged roof. After an explosion took place at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

Nearby residents quickly took to social media:“There’s just been an explosion in Tilbury harbour at the grain terminal lifted the roof off !!

“I just felt the ship shake so came up on deck, a colleague said the flame shot up about 75 m above the silos.”

There have been no injures reported and emergency services are at the scene, a spokesperson for the Port of Tilbury said.

The spokesperson said: “We confirm that there has been a major incident at the grain terminal within The Port of Tilbury.

“There have been no injuries reported and the emergency services are in attendance.”

Essex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to an incident at Tilbury Grain Terminal at 9.55am.