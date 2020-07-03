Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a Tunbridge Wells man who has been reported missing.

Anthony Parker, 73, was last seen in the Westwood Road area between 9.45am and 10.30am on Friday 3 July 2020, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He was driving a metallic light green Vauxhall Corsa and is believed to have crossed the border into Sussex, possibly in order to visit Ashdown Forest where he enjoys to relax.

Mr Parker is described as having grey hair and glasses, with a large bruise beneath his left eye.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Mr Parker or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999 quoting reference 03-0842