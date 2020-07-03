Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted accosting in #Witham on Tuesday 30 June.
At around 9.15pm the victim, a girl in her late teens, was walking along Maldon Road near the Gulf petrol station, when a silver Ford Transit van stopped alongside her.
A passenger then exited the vehicle and attempted to accost her.
He was described as being white, aged in his late 40s, and of large build. He had short brown hair and was unshaven, with stubble. He wore a black hooded jumper, black work-style trousers and black steel toe cap boots.
The driver was described as a white man in his 40s, and being of slim build. He had medium-length light brown hair and a short beard. He also wore dark clothing.
The passenger was disturbed by a passer-by and he got in the van before it left the scene.
We are keen to speak to the member of the public who intervened as we believe he can assist with our enquiries. He is described as being a white man, believed to be aged in his 50s. He has long grey hair and was wearing a cream jumper. The victim believes he introduced himself as Richard.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about the identities of the men, or CCTV or dash cam footage of the van, is asked to report online or call #Braintree CID on 101. The reference number to quote is 42/96357/20.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.