Speeding and violent offenders targeted in pan-London police operation

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC), supported by colleagues from various other units, will be out across London today targeting speeding and violent offenders on London’s roads.

On Friday, 3 July officers will be out on a proactive operation in priority locations across London to target speeders and high harm violent offenders.

Operation Spartan activity will be supported by local officers and officers from special units such as the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF), Territorial Support Group (TSG), colleagues from the Special Constabulary, and the dog unit.

The operation will be predominantly supported by the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology, assisting officers to act on real time intelligence to stop vehicles that have activated the cameras.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Hundreds of our officers will be out and about across London today with an aim of tackling speeding and taking violent individuals off our roads.

“Speeding remains our biggest risk to road safety in London and sadly too often is the main cause of fatal collisions, leaving devastated bereaved families and friends behind.

“Already in 2020, traffic officer speed enforcement in London is higher than any entire year previously recorded. Many of these speed enforcements have been extreme speeders that have been placing themselves and other road users at greatly increased risk of harm.

“London’s roads are the arteries for violent offenders to get around and the Roads and Transport Policing Command has so often proved a link between dangerous drivers and other forms of criminality and continues to feed into the wider goal of the Met to disrupt the activity of violent offenders.

“Suppressing violence remains the Met’s top priority and we will continue to work in partnership with our colleagues across the force to deter violent offenders from using London’s roads for the wrong reason.

“Operation Spartan’s activity this year began in May and has already resulted in 153 arrests, 80 vehicle seizures, 23 drug disposals, and recovered more than 20 weapons including knives and ammunition.

“Officers are committed to making London a safer place to live and work for everyone and will do so with the help of local boroughs and communities.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Compliance and Policing, said: “Criminal and reckless driving, including speeding, is dangerous and puts all other road users at risk, which is why we’re supporting the Met’s vital work to target speeding and violent offenders.

“We’re committed to our Vision Zero goal of eradicating death and serious injury on our roads and the statistics are clear that excessive speed is a serious risk, being a factor in more than one-third of collisions resulting in death or serious injury in London.

“We want London’s roads to be safe and feel safe for everyone and are determined to take high risk drivers and vehicles off our roads.”