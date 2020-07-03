Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Stephen Morrisson.

Stephen died after being stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood roundabout and the Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road on Tuesday 23 June.

A 23-year-old man from London was arrested during the early hours of Friday 3 July, on suspicion of murder.

A 23-year-old woman from London, was also arrested on suspicion of murder, driving without insurance and drug possession.

They remain in police custody.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Epping New Road between 3pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 June and saw or heard any suspicious or unusual behaviour, along with anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact our Major Crime Team through our major incident public reporting site: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively you can call us on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June or independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.