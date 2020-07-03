Witnesses are being sought by police investigating an allegation of an assault in Sheerness.

A green Land Rover towing a small fishing boat had driven past three cyclists in Marine Parade at 10.25am on 21 June 2020.

When the driver and passenger stopped the vehicle they were approached by two of the riders.

The cyclists were alleged to have been unhappy about the way the vehicle had passed them moments before, and an altercation ensued whereby the driver and passenger were assaulted.

They received minor injuries which required medical treatment at hospital before they were discharged.

Following the incident the two male cyclists, who were also with a female cyclist, rode away from the scene.

One rider is described as in his late 30s with a stocky build and a black beard. The second cyclist is also described as stocky, in his late 40s with a black/grey beard. Both men were wearing dark lycra, sunglass, cycling hats and gloves.

Investigating officers would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular the driver of a silver Mercedes which was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119quoting reference 46/104540/20.