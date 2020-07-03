Woman pulled from burning building after explosion at Dry Cleaners in Croydon

Emergency services have rushed to a raging fire in Croydon after an explosion was heard from a dry cleaners.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing people screaming and a girl being “pulled from the building”.

The fire is reportedly on the High Street in Croydon at a commercial property.

Videos taken by locals show the fire raging in full force as fire engines surround the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: A Fire explosion at residential block in High St, junction West St #Croydon.

Road closures in place.

More to follow