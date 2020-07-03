Woman pulled from burning building after explosion in Croydon

Emergency services have rushed to a raging fire in Croydon after an explosion was heard from a dry cleaners.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing people screaming and a girl being “pulled from the building”.

The fire is reportedly on the High Street in Croydon at a commercial property.

Videos taken by locals show the fire raging in full force as fire engines surround the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: A Fire explosion at residential block in High St, junction West St #Croydon.

Emergency services have rescued a woman from a burning building in the centre of Croydon after nearby residents reported sounds of an explosion.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed they were called just before 1am, with Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters in attendance.

Firefighters rescued one woman at the rear via a ladder pitched against the first floor flat roof. She was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A further two adults and one child left the property before firefighters arrived.