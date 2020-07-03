 Woman pulled from burning building after explosion in Croydon – UKNIP
BREAKING CROYDON LONDON

Woman pulled from burning building after explosion in Croydon

July 3, 2020

Emergency services have rushed to a raging fire in Croydon after an explosion was heard from a dry cleaners.

Eyewitnesses have reported hearing people screaming and a girl being “pulled from the building”.

The fire is reportedly on the High Street in Croydon at a commercial property.

 

Videos taken by locals show the fire raging in full force as fire engines surround the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:  A Fire explosion at residential block in High St, junction West St #Croydon.

Road closures in place. 

 

More to follow 

FacebookTwitter